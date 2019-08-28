Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi apprises British Parliamentarians on Kashmir

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met a 5-member delegation of British Parliamentarians on Tuesday and apprised them about the Kashmir issue.

The Foreign Office said that Qureshi apprised the delegation of the "illegal actions" of India in Kashmir.

The United Nations Security Council's recent "closed consultations" on Jammu and Kashmir is a testimony to the fact that this is an internationally recognised dispute, he said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

The foreign minister also claimed that Indian actions were a grave, destabilising threat to the already volatile situation in South Asia and could have serious implications.

Qureshi said Pakistan will go to every forum to ensure that the dispute is resolved in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiris and the UNSC resolutions.

The Foreign Minister lauded efforts of the British Parliamentarians in highlighting the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Separately, the delegation also met President of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir Masood Khan and later also addressed the media.

The delegation also met President Arif Alvi.