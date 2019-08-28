Home World

Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi apprises British Parliamentarians on Kashmir

The Foreign Office said that Qureshi apprised the delegation of the "illegal actions" of India in Kashmir.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met a 5-member delegation of British Parliamentarians on Tuesday and apprised them about the Kashmir issue.

The Foreign Office said that Qureshi apprised the delegation of the "illegal actions" of India in Kashmir.

The United Nations Security Council's recent "closed consultations" on Jammu and Kashmir is a testimony to the fact that this is an internationally recognised dispute, he said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave the special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

ALSO READ | Article 370 fallout: Pakistan to partially shut Karachi airspace till August 31

The foreign minister also claimed that Indian actions were a grave, destabilising threat to the already volatile situation in South Asia and could have serious implications.

Qureshi said Pakistan will go to every forum to ensure that the dispute is resolved in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiris and the UNSC resolutions.

The Foreign Minister lauded efforts of the British Parliamentarians in highlighting the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Separately, the delegation also met President of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir Masood Khan and later also addressed the media.

The delegation also met President Arif Alvi.

Comments(1)

  • Giri
    Oh! Is he telling the truth about the terrorist-laden pakistan and its role in most atrocities in the world?
    1 day ago reply
