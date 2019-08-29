Afghanistan aircraft hit Taliban positions, 45 killed

By PTI

KABUL: At least 45 militants have been killed as fighter planes hit the Taliban-controlled districts in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province over the past two days, officials said on Thursday.

"Government forces launched airstrikes against Taliban positions in Wardoj, Yamgan and Karan wa Munjan districts two days ago and so far 45 rebels have been killed and 15 others injured," provincial Governor's spokesman Nik Mohammad Nazari was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

Aimed at recapturing Taliban-held areas before the coming of winter, the operation dubbed "Pamir 207" will last until the militants are wiped out from the said areas, said the official.

He added that only two security personnel were wounded in the operation.

Taliban militants who are in control of Wardoj and Yamgan districts over the past two years and overrun Karan wa Munjan district recently, haven't commented on the report yet.