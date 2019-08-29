Home World

Nepal Army takes action against seven officers for being overweight

Three of the officers were denied promotions while four others were not allowed to take part in the United Nations peacekeeping missions.

Published: 29th August 2019 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 04:05 PM   |  A+A-

overweight

For representational purposes

By PTI

KATHMANDU: The Nepal Army has taken action against seven of its senior officers after they were found to be overweight, a media report said on Thursday.

Three of the officers were denied promotions while four others were not allowed to take part in the United Nations peacekeeping missions as their Body Mass Index (BMI) was found to be much higher than permissible, the Himalayan Times reported.

BMI test screens whether a person is underweight, has healthy weight, excess weight or is obese.

Army officers have to undergo regular physical fitness tests, which includes waist circumference, waist-hip ratio and relative fat mass. Average BMI is calculated on the basis of these.

"Among the seven officers, the army denied three of them promotion and four were not allowed to take part in United Nations missions as their body mass index was too high," Bigyan Dev Pandey, spokesperson for the Nepal Army, was quoted as saying by the paper.

The army has categorised weight into four groups  obese, overweight, normal and underweight.

If the BMI is greater than 30 then it's obese and if the it is within 25.25 to 29.9 then it's overweight.

Similarly, if it is between 18.5 to 25.25 then it's normal but if it is below 18.5 then it is categorised as underweight.

There are separate BMIs for different age groups and sex, the report said. Pandey said three months to three years is given to maintain body weight. "One year is given to new mothers. If they fail to maintain body weight within the stipulated time they are penalised. If the medical board says personnel are unfit they will be dismissed," he said.

The Nepali Army formulated health procedure for its staffers on February 15, 2018.

"Physical fitness is important as one must function effectively during physical work, training, and other activities," he said.

"Soldiers must have enough energy to handle emergencies that may arise. It's also not good to have pot-bellied army personnel," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nepal Army Nepal Army officers
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp