Home World

Pakistan military retains dominant influence over foreign, security policies under Imran Khan: US report

The Congressional Research Service is an independent research wing of the US Congress, which prepares periodic reports on issues of interest for lawmakers.

Published: 29th August 2019 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: During Imran Khan's tenure as prime minister, the Pakistani military has retained the dominant influence over foreign and security policies of the country, according to a US Congressional report.

The report prepared for US lawmakers by the bipartisan Congressional Research Service (CRS) said Khan had no governance experience prior to winning his current office and analysts contend that Pakistan's security services manipulated domestic politics during elections with a motive of removing Nawaz Sharif.

ALSO READ: Pakistan PM Imran Khan forms committee to execute FATF tasks after being put on 'enhanced blacklist'

Khan's "Naya Pakistan" vision "which appeared to animate many younger, urban, middle-class voters" 
emphasizes anti-corruption and creation of a "welfare state" that provides better education and health care, but his effort has foundered due to the country's acute financial crisis, and a need for new foreign borrowing and government austerity, the report said.

"Most analysts see Pakistan's military establishment continuing to retain dominant influence over foreign and security policies," it said.

The CRS is an independent research wing of the US Congress, which prepares periodic reports on issues of interest for lawmakers.

ALSO READ: Will raise Kashmir issue at every international forum, says Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Its report are for meant for US lawmakers to make informed decision and not considered as an official report of the US Congress.

The CRS said that many analysts contend that Pakistan's security services covertly manipulated the country's domestic politics before and during the election with a central motive of removing Nawaz Sharif from power and otherwise weakening his incumbent party.

A purported "military-judiciary nexus" allegedly came to favour Khan's party.

"Election observers and human rights groups issued statements pointing to sometimes 'severe' abuses of democratic norms, and the unprecedented participation of small parties with links to banned Islamist terrorist groups was seen to embolden militants (Islamist parties won a combined 10% of the national vote in 2018)," the CRS said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Imran Khan Pakistan pakistan Congressional Research Service
India Matters
Kamalathal preparing idli (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Idli along with care from this 80-year-old for just 1 rupee
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
'Don't worry about old-fashioned look': Shah urges women to shun plastic bags
For representational purposes (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Polio affects four members of Uttar Pradesh family 
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)
West Bengal government brings Bill against lynching

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
Gallery
War and Peace Quotes: 10 memorable lines from Leo Tolstoy's 'anti-state' masterpiece novel
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp