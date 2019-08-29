Home World

Turkey President Erdogan says won't allow US to delay Syria 'safe zone'

Turkey President Erdogan also said that joint US-Turkey patrols would "start soon" as part of the latest agreement for northern Syria.

Published: 29th August 2019 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Erdogan

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Photo| AP)

By PTI

ANKARA: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed Turkey would not allow the US to delay the establishment of a 'safe zone' in northern Syria, in comments published on Thursday.

Ankara and Washington earlier this month agreed after difficult talks to set up a buffer zone between the Turkish border and Syrian areas controlled by the US-backed Kurdish YPG militia.

The NATO allies agreed to set up a joint operations centre which Turkey said at the weekend was at full capacity.

"We will never allow a delay similar to that in Manbij. The process should advance swiftly," Erdogan said, according to CNN Turk broadcaster.

Turkey and the United States in May last year agreed a road map including the withdrawal of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) from Manbij in northern Syria.

"The agreement made with the US towards clearing the east of the Euphrates (river) from the YPG and setting up a safe zone is the right step," Erdogan said after returning from talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said the YPG was "pulling a trick in Manbij" and had not withdrawn.

Turkey has repeatedly accused the US of delaying the previous deal.

Ankara says the YPG is a "terrorist" offshoot of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has been waging an insurgency inside Turkey since 1984.

The PKK is blacklisted as a terror group by Ankara, the US and the European Union.

But the US worked closely with the YPG in the fight against the Islamic State (IS) extremist group.

Turkey-US relations have been particularly tense over American support to the YPG but other issues remain, including the failure to extradite a Pennsylvania-based Muslim preacher blamed for the 2016 failed coup in Turkey.

But Erdogan said joint US-Turkey patrols would "start soon" as part of the latest agreement for northern Syria.

He said Turkish forces and armoured vehicles were already at the border, adding: "We are in a position where we can do anything at any moment."

Turkey repeatedly threatened to launch a third cross-border offensive in Syria against the YPG until the US-Turkey agreement.

Previous offensives by the Turkish military supporting Syrian rebels took place against IS in 2016 and against the YPG in early 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey President Erdogan US Syria safe zone
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp