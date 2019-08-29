Home World

UN chief moots summit to tackle Amazon fires

World leaders are expected to gather in New York for the annual UN General Assembly from September 23 to 30.

Published: 29th August 2019 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

YOKOHOMA: The head of the United Nations Thursday mooted a meeting of key countries to drum up support to tackle the devastating Amazon forest fires, which he called a "very serious situation.

"Speaking on the sidelines of an African development conference in Yokohama, Antonio Guterres urged the international community to do more to quell the more than 83,000 fires set this year, more than half of which are raging in the massive Amazon basin.

"We are strongly appealing for the mobilisation of resources and we have been in contact with countries to see whether, during the high-level session of the General Assembly, there could be a meeting devoted to the mobilisation of support to the Amazon," Guterres told reporters.

World leaders are expected to gather in New York for the annual UN General Assembly from September 23 to 30.

The UN chief's comments came after Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro signed a decree on Wednesday to ban burning throughout the country for two months, amid global outrage over the fires.

ALSO READ: US ready to fight Amazon fires only in cooperation with Brazil

The blazes have engulfed parts of the world's largest rainforest -- which is crucial for maintaining a stable global climate -- and Guterres said the Amazon was "a fundamental resource for all us."

"I believe that the international community needs to be strongly mobilised to support the Amazon countries to do those things: stop the fires as quickly as possible with all means possible and then have a consistent reforestation policy," said the UN chief.

"Until now, we have not done enough, we need to do all together more than we have done in the past," he stressed.

As well as triggering global fury, the fires have sparked a spat between Brazil and Europe that has threatened to torpedo a major trade deal.

Fires are also ravaging neighbouring Bolivia where President Evo Morales and his rival in upcoming elections have suspended campaigning to deal with the blazes.

Guterres was speaking after a high-level panel on the effects of climate change on African countries in Yokohama, near Tokyo.

"The Africans practically do not contribute to climate change -- the level of emissions in Africa is extremely low compared to other parts of the world -- but Africa is in the first line of suffering the devastating impact of the consequences of climate change," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UN General Assembly Antonio Guterres Amazon fires President Jair Bolsonaro Brazil
India Matters
A female worker cuts sugarcane in a field in Maharashtra. (File photo| Reuters)
Over 13,000 female sugarcane labourers in Beed have undergone uterus removal surgery, says probe panel
'War and Peace': Bombay HC didn't refer to Tolstoy's work, but to another book on Maoists
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
RBI's love affair with Rs 2,000 notes seems to be coming to an end
Image used for representational purpose only.
Jharkhand women stitching their way out of poverty with jute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW), one of India's most prestigious fashion shows, concluded its Winter/Festive edition on August 25, 2019. Check out glimpses of Bollywood celebrities from Arjun Kapoor to Sobhita Dhulipala and their haute couture looks from the run
Bollywood at Lakme Fashion Week 2019: Showstoppers Kangana, Kareena, Ananya flaunt festive fashion
Tolstoy's 'War and Peace' hits the headlines: Here are 10 memorable lines from the novel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp