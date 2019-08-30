Home World

EAM Jaishankar calls on European Parliament President David Sassoli

Jaishanka said that he was looking forward to work with Sassoli to build the mutual understanding and cooperation between the European and Indian Parliament.

Published: 30th August 2019 07:13 PM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BRUSSELS: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday called on President of the European Parliament David Maria Sassoli and discussed the India-EU strategic partnership on regional, global and multilateral issues.

Jaishankar arrived in Belgium from Poland where he held talks with his Polish counterpart Jacek Czaputowicz on many subjects of bilateral, regional and multilateral importance.

The two countries agreed to confront terrorism in all its forms, particularly cross-border terrorism.

"A meeting between natural partners and large democracies! EAM S Jaishankar called on H E David Maria Sassoli, President of European Parliament and leaders discussed the India-EU Strategic Partnership on regional, global and multilateral issues," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet.

"It was a pleasure to call on H E David Maria Sassoli, President of European Parliament today. The European Parliament and the Indian Parliament together represent the two largest functioning democracies in the world," Jaishankar wrote in the visitor's book.

The External Affairs Minister said he was looking forward to work with Sassoli to build the mutual understanding and cooperation between the European Parliament and the Parliament of India.

Earlier, Jaishankar also visited Russia on Tuesday to finalise the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming visit to the country.

It was his first visit to Moscow since assuming office in May.

His visit came days ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok from September 4 to 6 where Prime Minister Modi will be the chief guest.

