Home World

Hackers earned $21 million in last 12 months via bug bounty: Report

Six hackers surpassed $1 million in lifetime earnings, seven more hit $500,000 in lifetime earnings and more than 50 earned $100,000 or more in the past year alone, revealed HackerOne.

Published: 30th August 2019 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

cyber crime, Hackers, Cyber bullying

Image for representational purpose only.

By IANS

SINGAPORE: Hackers earned $21 million in the last 12 months reporting vulnerabilities via various bug bounty opportunities as governments' efforts to fix malware increased a whopping 214 per cent globally, a new report said on Friday.

Six hackers surpassed $1 million in lifetime earnings, seven more hit $500,000 in lifetime earnings and more than 50 earned $100,000 or more in the past year alone, revealed HackerOne, hacker-powered bug bounty platform.

The "2019 Hacker-Powered Security Report" examines trends from over 120,000 security vulnerabilities resolved for more than 1,400 customers, earning hackers over $62 million in bounties.

"Hacking is here for good, for the good of all of us. Half a million hackers have willingly signed up with HackerOne to help solve one of the greatest challenges our society faces today," said HackerOne CEO Marten Mickos.

"We cannot prevent data breaches, reduce cybercrime, protect privacy or restore trust in society without pooling our defences and asking for external help," he added.

The average bounty paid for critical vulnerabilities increased to $3,384 in the past year -- a 48 per cent increase over last year's average of $2,281 and a 71 per cent increase over the 2016 average of $1,977.

Bounty values for less severe vulnerabilities are also rising, with the average platform-wide bounty increasing 65 per cent.

Strong bug bounty programme adoption took place in automotive (113 per cent), telecommunications (91 per cent), consumer goods (64 per cent), and cryptocurrency and Blockchain (64 per cent) industries.

"Globalisation of hacker-powered security continues to increase. Several new countries entered the top 10 highest paying, hackers living in 19 countries earned more than $100,000 in total last year, and more organisations in more countries are hosting live hacking events," the report mentioned.

"Hackers are no longer anonymous guns-for-hire. They are being embraced by everyone from the insurance industry to government agencies," it added.

When a new bug bounty programme is launched, in 77 per cent of the cases, hackers are reporting the first valid vulnerability within 24 hours.

Nearly 25 per cent of valid vulnerabilities found are classified as being of "high or critical" severity.

"Every five minutes, a hacker reports a vulnerability through a bug bounty or vulnerability disclosure programme. Every 60 seconds, a hacker partners with an organisation on HackerOne," the report added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hacking Cyber Crime Cyber Security
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
PV Sindhu. (Photo | AP)
World Champion PV Sindhu has been focusing on fitness, shares mother
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp