Sikh woman forcibly converted to Islam in Pakistan, Amarinder and Badals demand action

Published: 30th August 2019 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

LAHORE: A Sikh girl, who was missing for a number of days, surfaced on Thursday after she was forcibly converted to Islam and made to marry a Muslim man in Nankana Sahib area of Lahore.

19-year-old Jagjit Kaur is the daughter of Bhagwan Singh, a 'granthi' (priest) of Gurudwara Tambu Sahib and was converted to Islam at gunpoint.

The family of Jagjit Kaur said they will self-immolate in front of the Punjab Governor's house if the girl was not released.

Surinder Singh, brother of Jagjit Kaur said, "Our family has faced a tragic incident as some goons forcibly entered our house and abducted my younger daughter. They tortured her and forcibly converted her to Islam."

He added, "We went to a police station to register a complaint. We met many senior officials but they have not listened to our complaint. The goons again came to our house and forced us to withdraw our complaint and threatened that they will also force us to convert to Islam if we persisted with the complaint."

The family also appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa for the safe return of Jagjit Kaur.

Manmohan Singh, another brother of Jagjit Kaur said, "The goons also threatened the family that if we do not withdraw the complaint, we will be killed. I have appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa to help us or else the incident could impact Kartarpur Corridor."

The members of the Sikh community in Pakistan have condemned the horrific incident and conducted a meeting at Gurudwara Nankana Sahib.

They have decided to organise a protest on Friday at Governor House while an international conference related to Kartarpur Corridor is scheduled to be held there.

President of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa condemned the incident.

He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take up the matter.

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh has sought strict action over the incident, asking Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to immediately intervene.

"Shocking incident of a Sikh girl being kidnapped & forced to convert to Islam in Nankana Sahib, Pakistan," Singh tweeted, tagging a video. "Call upon@ImranKhanPTI to take firm and immediate action against the perpetrators. Request @DrS Jaishankar to strongly take up the issue with his counterpart at the earliest," he said.

Besides Amarinder, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal demanded strict action against the accused.

Terming it a shameful act, Harsimrat said, "Friends of Pakistan PM should tell him to put an end to such things.’’ Demanding strict action, Sukhbir said, "Safety of minorities has become a big issue in Pakistan and Sikhs do not feel safe there.’’

A video of Jagjit Kaur has also surfaced where she was forcibly converted to Islam and named as Ayesha. The 'maulvi' also arranged her marriage with a Muslim man.

In Pakistan, many such incidents are regularly reported where Hindu, Sikh and Christian girls are forcibly converted to Islam and married to Muslim men.

(With ANI inputs)

