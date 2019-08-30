Home World

WATCH | Pakistan minister comments against PM Modi, gets electric shock

In a video which has gone viral on social media, Pakistani Minister Sheikh Rashid gets an electric shock the second he passes the comment against PM Modi.

Published: 30th August 2019 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 07:53 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistani railway minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Pakistani railway minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: A video showing Pakistani railway minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed purportedly getting an electric shock while addressing a gathering on Friday has gone viral on the social media.

In the video, Rashid, a loose cannon, was seen addressing a gathering. He says "hum tumhari Modi niyaton se waqif hain (we are aware of Modi's intentions)".

The very moment he passes this comment, he gets an electric shock.

"Current lag gaya. Khair koi baat nahi. Mera khayal hai, current aa gaya. Modi is jalse ko nakam nahi kar sakta (It does not matter. I think it was current. Modi cannot ruin this event)," the minister added.

Sheikh Rasheed k mic mein Modi ne current bhej diya: pic.twitter.com/LsTobPov1q

On August 28, he had predicted that a full-blown war between India and Pakistan may occur in October or November this year.

While addressing media in Rawalpindi, Rashid had claimed that the 'decisive time for Kashmir's struggle' has come. "This is going to be the last war between both countries."

The remark by minister came two days after Prime Minister Imran Khan threatened India of a nuclear war.

Khan, in a televised address, said that his country will go to any extent for Kashmir and asserted that Islamabad wouldn't be afraid of using its nuclear weapons to free Kashmir from India.

Pakistan has been disturbed by India's move to strip the special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and has found itself completely isolated despite desperate attempts aimed at internationalising the issue.

