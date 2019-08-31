Home World

Indian-origin man charged with murder of musician in UK

Gurjeet Singh Lall is charged with the murder of 69-year-old Allan Isichei was a former rugby player for Wasps Rugby Club and a keen jazz musician.

Published: 31st August 2019 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2019 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order

For representational purposes

By PTI

LONDON: Scotland Yard have charged an Indian-origin man with the murder of a 69-year-old musician found bleeding on the doorstep of a home after being stabbed in south-west London.

Gurjeet Singh Lall was charged on Friday with the murder of Allan Isichei, who succumbed to his injuries after Raj Grover - a local resident - called the emergency services on finding him bleeding outside his home last week. "Homicide detectives from Specialist Crime are investigating," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement confirming that Lall had been charged with the fatal stabbing.

The 35-year-old accused appeared in custody at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Friday and was remanded to appear at the Old Bailey court next Tuesday.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward with any information related to the attack on August 24 evening. Grover, who runs a property business in the area, had spoken of his shock at finding Isichei bleeding at his doorstep after the attack in Southall - a suburb populated by numerous Indian migrants from Punjab.

Grover gave first aid while his wife called an ambulance, but the victim succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene. "He rang the bell and I went out. He was full of blood, and then I was running to pick up a towel," said Grover, who was getting ready to head out for his own birthday party at the time.

Isichei was a former rugby player for Wasps Rugby Club and a keen jazz musician, who died after leaving the Plough Inn pub in Southall, where he regularly performed music. Wasps Rugby Club said it was "shocked and deeply saddened" by the death of their former teammate and coach.

"Our thoughts and condolences go out to Allan's wife Sandra, children Emma, Daniel and David, along with all his other family and friends during this difficult time," the club said in a statement.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian murderer UK Gurjeet Singh Lall Allan Isichei Southall UK musician murder Wasps Rugby Club
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp