Polar Vortex hits US; Twitter is flooded with freezing reactions

A swarm of photos and videos plunged through Twitter as the Polar Vortex is sweeping through parts of the US. Chicago was particularly hard-hit with temperatures dropping below -20 degrees.

As per BBC reports, eight lives have been claimed in the US Midwest due to the severe weather condition.

PHOTO STORY | Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagra falls to US cities

According to the forecasters, parts of the continental US will experience low temperatures and would be likely colder than those on the North Slope of Alaska.

America's Space agency, NASA hinted of global warming in this tweet.

Arctic weather is plunging into North America. The culprit is a familiar one: the polar vortex.



Seen here is a model using @NASAEarth science + other satellite measurements of temperature, moisture, wind speeds and directions, and other conditions: https://t.co/KGs3bbODFD pic.twitter.com/qij62NC9Vw — NASA (@NASA) January 30, 2019

With people rushing the hospital due to frostbites, the freezing condition in the Midwest has disrupted the lives of many.

Twitterati was flooded with images of the cold weather. Here are a few:

Kudos to these brave men!

While we hunker down back home because of the #PolarVortex in the United States, the cold doesn't stop our forward deployed #USNavy Sailors from maintaining #NavyReadiness in the #BalticSea – like #USSPorter demonstrating one of @CNORichardson's core attributes: Toughness! pic.twitter.com/k0cygmqJ9o — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) January 30, 2019

FIRE FIGHTERS BATTLING FIRES AND THE COLD: A fire chief in Wisconsin shared a picture of his frozen beard where the wind chill was -50 degrees.https://t.co/Ajpj2dmZk1 pic.twitter.com/PLrmDsehjE — Elita Loresca (@ABC13Elita) January 31, 2019

This video seems like straight outta "The Day After Tomorrow" movie.

Ion think this Chicago weather ready for me pic.twitter.com/VHMhivkm7P — Christian D. Harris (@chrxstianh__) January 30, 2019

Guess its one of the Canadians!

Arctic weather in Chicago. There’s always that one guy. pic.twitter.com/xk3HSr8ThV — Stormy Clark (@ChiNeighbor) January 26, 2019

That moment when we thought hot Ramen noodles would help us feel good in the cold weather.

How cold is it in Chicago at the moment....? pic.twitter.com/U3wJnHZwFY — Charles Croucher (@ccroucher9) January 31, 2019

Yes, we are thinking the same.

Someone in Minnesota had their toilet tank explode because the water inside froze pic.twitter.com/fCBLjDwChx — mistress misandry (@hannahtraining) January 31, 2019

My beard froze while waiting bus. I wish it would be summer already. pic.twitter.com/Yv41bYqUYD — Tapani Niemeläinen (@Volus_dude) January 24, 2019



Wait, 'Edward Scissorhands' is that you?

“Is Iowa really THAT cold?” pic.twitter.com/htxSZzy2QB — Taylor Scallon (@taylor_scallon) January 31, 2019

And the dad of the year award goes to...

US Government- “don’t go outside it’s cold”



My dad..... pic.twitter.com/4YOtdxjLdJ — Jordan Brewer (@jordan_brewer03) January 30, 2019

When these are the INSIDE doors...you know we are Polar Vortexing #PolarVotex2019 pic.twitter.com/ZiP1Fw4UBK — Heidi Miler (@HeidiMiler) January 31, 2019

Now this is serious!

These people had it coming.

we are too dumb for this type of weather #PolarVotex2019 pic.twitter.com/zWr8aj4IfB — Sweet Sal (@AllyseJosephine) January 30, 2019

Wouldn't it be the best Halloween decoration?

No its not Elsa's castle...