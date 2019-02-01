Polar Vortex hits US; Twitter is flooded with freezing reactions

A swarm of photos and videos plunged through Twitter as the Polar Vortex is sweeping through parts of the US. Chicago was particularly hard-hit with temperatures dropping below -20 degrees.
As per BBC reports, eight lives have been claimed in the US Midwest due to the severe weather condition.
PHOTO STORY | Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagra falls to US cities
According to the forecasters, parts of the continental US will experience low temperatures and would be likely colder than those on the North Slope of Alaska.
America's Space agency, NASA hinted of global warming in this tweet.
Arctic weather is plunging into North America. The culprit is a familiar one: the polar vortex.— NASA (@NASA) January 30, 2019
Seen here is a model using @NASAEarth science + other satellite measurements of temperature, moisture, wind speeds and directions, and other conditions: https://t.co/KGs3bbODFD pic.twitter.com/qij62NC9Vw
With people rushing the hospital due to frostbites, the freezing condition in the Midwest has disrupted the lives of many.
Twitterati was flooded with images of the cold weather. Here are a few:
The Indianapolis/Chicago area today #PolarVotex2019 pic.twitter.com/HbqSqXdq4A— Corinne (@CorinneStrohl) January 31, 2019
Kudos to these brave men!
While we hunker down back home because of the #PolarVortex in the United States, the cold doesn't stop our forward deployed #USNavy Sailors from maintaining #NavyReadiness in the #BalticSea – like #USSPorter demonstrating one of @CNORichardson's core attributes: Toughness! pic.twitter.com/k0cygmqJ9o— U.S. Navy (@USNavy) January 30, 2019
FIRE FIGHTERS BATTLING FIRES AND THE COLD: A fire chief in Wisconsin shared a picture of his frozen beard where the wind chill was -50 degrees.https://t.co/Ajpj2dmZk1 pic.twitter.com/PLrmDsehjE— Elita Loresca (@ABC13Elita) January 31, 2019
This video seems like straight outta "The Day After Tomorrow" movie.
Crazy— Linda Santangelo (@Lindasantangel1) January 30, 2019
20 minute Snow Squall- white out conditions
#parkavenue #86thstreet #Centralpark #newyorkcity #snowsqualls #SnowSquallWarning #PolarVotex2019 @weatherchannel @lookner @breakingweather @JaniceHuff4ny @NY1weather pic.twitter.com/Tbf87v0y94
Ion think this Chicago weather ready for me pic.twitter.com/VHMhivkm7P— Christian D. Harris (@chrxstianh__) January 30, 2019
Guess its one of the Canadians!
Arctic weather in Chicago. There’s always that one guy. pic.twitter.com/xk3HSr8ThV— Stormy Clark (@ChiNeighbor) January 26, 2019
That moment when we thought hot Ramen noodles would help us feel good in the cold weather.
How cold is it in Chicago at the moment....? pic.twitter.com/U3wJnHZwFY— Charles Croucher (@ccroucher9) January 31, 2019
Yes, we are thinking the same.
Someone in Minnesota had their toilet tank explode because the water inside froze pic.twitter.com/fCBLjDwChx— mistress misandry (@hannahtraining) January 31, 2019
My beard froze while waiting bus. I wish it would be summer already. pic.twitter.com/Yv41bYqUYD— Tapani Niemeläinen (@Volus_dude) January 24, 2019
Wait, 'Edward Scissorhands' is that you?
“Is Iowa really THAT cold?” pic.twitter.com/htxSZzy2QB— Taylor Scallon (@taylor_scallon) January 31, 2019
And the dad of the year award goes to...
US Government- “don’t go outside it’s cold”— Jordan Brewer (@jordan_brewer03) January 30, 2019
My dad..... pic.twitter.com/4YOtdxjLdJ
When these are the INSIDE doors...you know we are Polar Vortexing #PolarVotex2019 pic.twitter.com/ZiP1Fw4UBK— Heidi Miler (@HeidiMiler) January 31, 2019
Now this is serious!
Cadillac Michigan the light poles are shivering. Science mannn#PolarVortex2019 #PolarVortex #science #Michigan pic.twitter.com/zZnx4kLome— Super Bowl 52 Champions. (@GordonsWord) January 31, 2019
These people had it coming.
Stupid is what stupid does #PolarVotex2019 pic.twitter.com/U0iZDGKBxB— (@usman_nyc) January 31, 2019
we are too dumb for this type of weather #PolarVotex2019 pic.twitter.com/zWr8aj4IfB— Sweet Sal (@AllyseJosephine) January 30, 2019
Wouldn't it be the best Halloween decoration?
The kids and I had some #PolarVotex2019 fun. #FrozenPants pic.twitter.com/b7W5Y1kd8b— Erin Edlund (@erinedlund) January 31, 2019
No its not Elsa's castle...
Hi #Chiberia how are ya?#PolarVotex2019 pic.twitter.com/b8nUpsArYH— tessa (@leviotessa) January 31, 2019