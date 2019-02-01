Home World

Resolution introduced in US Congress to grant asylum to Aasia Bibi

However, Asia continues to be in danger and is the subject of incendiary rhetoric by radical Islamist leaders.

Published: 01st February 2019 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2019 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

Aasia Bibi

Aasia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman, listens to officials at a prison in Sheikhupura near Lahore in 2010. (AP photo)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: A US lawmaker has introduced a resolution in the House of Representatives to grant asylum to Pakistani woman Aasia Bibi, claiming she was "persecuted" in that country for being a Christian.

"Aasia Bibi has been persecuted, jailed and threatened for doing nothing more than being a Christian in Pakistan," Congressman Ken Calvert said.

The recent decision by Pakistan's top court to overturn Bibi's death sentence and free her from jail is obviously welcome news, the lawmaker said.

However, Asia continues to be in danger and is the subject of incendiary rhetoric by radical Islamist leaders.

That's why it's essential for Congress and other defenders of religious freedom to stand up and protect her, Calvert said.

Recognizing the importance of granting asylum to those with legitimate claims of persecution for their religion, race, nationality, membership in a social group, or political belief; the resolution supports granting asylum in the United States to Aasia Bibi and her immediate family.

Bibi, a mother of four, may leave Pakistan shortly as there are threats to her life.

ALSO READ | Aasia Bibi can travel anywhere inside Pakistan or abroad: Foreign Office

Her two daughter had already shifted to Canada.

Pakistan said on Thursday that Bibi, who was recently acquitted by the Supreme Court in a blasphemy case, was a free citizen and has the right to travel anywhere inside the country or abroad.

A three-member Supreme Court bench on Tuesday threw out a petition seeking to review the apex court's decision to acquit 47-year-old Bibi.

She was arrested in 2009 for allegedly using derogatory words during a quarrel with Muslim women while working on a farm in Nankana Sahib area of Punjab province.

The case was filed by a local prayer leader on the complaint of the Muslim women.

Bibi was convicted in 2010 by the trial court and her death sentence was maintained by the Lahore High Court in 2014.

The apex court overturned her conviction last year, sparking days of violent demonstrations led by hardline Islamist parties.

Her case has been deeply divisive in Pakistan where there is strong support for the controversial blasphemy laws.

Bibi's case gained prominence when former governor of Pakistan's Punjab province Salman Taseer was killed in 2011 for supporting her and criticising the blasphemy laws.

A month after Taseer was killed, Pakistan's religious minorities minister Shahbaz Bhatti, a Christian who spoke out against the blasphemy law, was shot dead in Islamabad.

The blasphemy laws were promulgated by former military dictator Ziaul Haq in 1980s.

A person convicted under these laws is given death sentence.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aasia Bibi House of Representatives US lawmaker Pakistani woman Blasphemy case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand 4th ODI: What went wrong with Men in Blue's batting?
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
Gallery
Pedestrians pass a frozen water fountain at Bryant Park in New York. The polar vortex that brought many cities to a standstill was expected to come to a swift end with a rapid thaw that experts say could be unprecedented. But the sudden swing from long jo
Polar vortex: Scenes of 'deep freeze' from Niagara falls to US cities
In 70 years, only 8 women from Kerala have tasted election triumph, though the southern state always has had more women voters than men. Though left can boast of having sent most of them to the Parliament, the gender divide in electoral representation rem
General elections 2019: All eight Kerala women to become Lok Sabha MPs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp