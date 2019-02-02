Home World

5.8 magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan as mild tremors felt in North India

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the quake was in Pakistan and it occurred at 5:34 PM.

Published: 02nd February 2019 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

earthquake, tremor, seismograph, graph, tremor, magnitude

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 5.8 magnitude earthquake jolted several cities in the northern parts of Pakistan on Saturday, the meteorological department said. However, there was no immediate report of any casualty or damage.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department's National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad, the epicentre of the quake was Hindu Kush, a mountain range that stretches near the Afghan-Pakistan border -- from central Afghanistan to northern Pakistan.

The earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale took place at a depth of 208 kilometres in the Hindu Kush Region in Afghanistan, it said.

The tremors were felt in various cities of Pakistan, including Peshawar, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Kohat, Swat, Mianwali and Sargodha, the Dawn News reported. Earlier in the day, a mild tremor was also felt in Karachi at 7:38 am. According to the MET department, it was recorded at a 2.9 magnitude on the Richter scale.

