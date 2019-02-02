British man jailed for six years for having sex with corpse

By AFP

LONDON: A burglar who had sex with a corpse in an English funeral home he broke into was jailed on Friday for six years.

A judge in the industrial city of Birmingham said Kasim Khuram's crime "offended all human sensibility". The man was found to have been both drunk and high on artificial cannabis and PCP at the time. The 23-year-old had pleaded guilty during an earlier hearing.

The judge said Khuram disturbed the three bodies and nine coffins during the break-in. "You set about disturbing all nine of these bodies -- exactly what you did, and why, only you know," judge Melbourne Inman said during the sentencing.

Defence lawyer Joseph Keating said Khuram was "deeply sorry" for what he had done and that his actions were "out of character".