Eleven killed in building collapse in Syria's Aleppo

According to reports, only one person was rescued alive from the collapsed structure.

Published: 02nd February 2019 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Aleppo building collapse

Photo of the site of the collapse of a 5-storey residential building. (Photo| Twitter/ Qalaat Al Mudiq)

By Associated Press

DAMASCUS: Syria's state news agency SANA says a building damaged during years of war in the northern city of Aleppo has collapsed, killing 11 people.

SANA said the five-story building collapsed early Saturday, killing most of those who were inside and only one person was rescued alive. The report said the building is in the eastern Salahuddin neighbourhood once held by rebels.

Aleppo had been divided for four years starting in the summer of 2012 between a government-held west and a rebel-held east.

In 2016, the Syrian army launched a months-long offensive that eventually brought the whole city under government control. Syria's nearly eight-year conflict has left more than 400,000 people dead and left broad parts of the country destroyed.

