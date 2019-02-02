Home World

Fate of students detained in US for visa fraud hangs in balance

The State government is still trying to figure out the number of AP students detained by the US authorities and their whereabouts. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Indian students who were detained in the US for alleged immigration fraud face deportation. According to American Telugu Association (ATA) president Parmesh B, some of the students detained in San Francisco were given time till March 31 to leave the country. At least 129 Indian students were arrested in the US after joining a fake university set up by the US Department Of Homeland Security.
“Today, the students detained in San Francisco were produced before the court and they were given a deadline to leave the country or stay back to launch legal proceedings against Farmington University,” said Parmesh.

“The law of America is very tough and no one can trifle with it. However, their fate will be decided by the immigration judge. The students knew that the university was fake and their admissions were illegal.”
Telugu associations in the US like ATA, TANA and NRT are providing legal assistance to the detained students.

When TNIE contacted, Minister for NRI Affairs Kollu Ravindra said, “The State government is ready to extend any help to these students and we are working our best to provide every possible assistance. We still need to know the exact number of students from Andhra Pradesh. We have roped in our NRI coordinators in the US for the purpose.”

Meanwhile, in a statement on Friday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “The Government of India, together with our mission in Washington and our consulates in the US, are according the highest priority to the situation arising out of the detention of Indian students. As soon as we received the information regarding their detention, our mission contacted the State Department and the Department of Homeland Security requesting for a list of the detained students along with relevant identity details, the place of their detention, etc.

We have placed a formal request for consular access, emphasizing that the request may be taken as very high priority.” “We have highlighted that a distinction should be made between those involved in recruiting or enrolling students and students who have been duped or defrauded in the process. Our mission or officials are ready to render all assistance to the Indian students in the US to deal with the  situation,” he said.

