Home World

Gay pornstar convicted for filming sex on London subway train in 2017

British pornstar George Mason and his participant Nicholas Mullan have been sentenced to community service with the former being fined 1,000 pounds ($1,300)

Published: 02nd February 2019 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

London subway train

photo of London underground train used for representation. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: A porn performer has been convicted of "outraging public decency" after he and two other men filmed themselves having sex on a London Underground train in front of commuters. George Mason was sentenced to community service and fined 1,000 pounds ($1,300) for the July 2017 incident on the Northern Line. The incident was reported to police last year by a man who saw footage on Twitter.

A second participant, Nicholas Mullan, was also given community service. Both men had pleaded guilty. Police are yet to identify the third participant.

Defence lawyer Howard Cohen said the men had faced a "virulent and quite disgusting campaign of hate" on social media over the incident. Passing sentence, magistrate Lucinda Lubbock said: "We feel that this is a lesson to both of you."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
London subway porn London tube sex London tube sex filming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp