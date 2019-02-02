Home World

What is 'pay-to-stay US visa' and why it led to Indian students' arrest

According to recent reports from the Institute for International Education, there are over 1 million foreign students in the US.

Published: 02nd February 2019 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2019 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Visa

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Online Desk

The arrest of 129 Indians in the US for enrolling themselves at a fake university, allegedly to stay in the country has brought the "Pay-to-stay scheme" into the spotlight. The immigration attorneys have claimed that the youths were not aware of the university's illegitimate operation. However, the fate of the students remains unclear.  

In what the authorities claim to be a scheme, fraudulent universities help with documents for visa to foreign nationals who are willing to pay. 

Under the "scheme", the students who enter the country will not attend any actual classes, earn credits, or make academic progress toward an actual degree. The sole intention behind enrolling in a fake university is to fraudulently maintain their student visa status and to obtain work authorization under the Curricular Practical Training (CPT).

CPT is temporary employment authorization for F-1 visa non-immigrant foreign students in the United States while enrolled in a college-level degree program. In order to study in the US, students must secure F-1, M-1 or J-1 visas after getting approval from universities authorized by the Department of Homeland Security. After obtaining an F-1 visa, the student must attend the accredited programs.

If a student manages to find a job within 60 days after the programme, he/she can remain in the country by obtaining a work visa. If they fail to get a job, they will have to leave the country within two months after the course ends.

According to recent reports from the Institute for International Education, there are over 1 million foreign students in the US.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US students arrest Fake universities University scam visa scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dogs of different breeds from across the country attended the national level dog show in Mysore on Sunday. (EPS | Udayshankar S)
Dogs and owners frolic around at Visakhapatnam
Budget 2019: The aims and the reality by Santwana Bhattacharya
Gallery
India overcame a disastrous start to earn a hard-fought 35-run win over New Zealand in the fifth ODI Sunday to finish the series with a 4-1 scoreline in their favour, proving the heavy loss at Hamilton was an aberration. (Photo | AP)
India beat New Zealand by 35 runs at Wellington, clinch ODI series 4-1
Men trying to tame a bull during the Jallikattu event held in Alagumalai near Tirupur on Sunday. | EPS
Hundreds participate in Alagumalai Jallikattu event
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp