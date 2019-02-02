This Valentine's Day, name a cockroach after your ex!

Home World

Dump the sickly sweet roses and cute photographs! This February 14, you can finally get back at that horrible ex, who cannot (read: should not) be exterminated, just like the nastiest pests -- cockroaches!

Wondering what the good news is? A British zoo is giving anguished lovers an opportunity to name cockroaches after their exes!

The Hemsley Conservation Center in Sevenoaks, England, announced in a Facebook post that it is raising funds by allowing people to name a cockroach after an ex-lover for just 1.50 pounds (approximately Rs 140).

"Now, for those that don’t quite require revenge, there’s another way to make you feel better about getting back at your ex this Valentine’s Day," read the post, accompanied by an image of the nastiest-looking cockroach. 

"The HCC is offering the chance to name a cockroach in honor of your friend's worthless ex-'someone' on this special holiday of love," the post further read. Striking all the right chords there, Hemsley!

The program aims at raising money for projects at the zoo, according to its website

"Please note that the cockroach's name will not appear on the certificate. We don't want to fuel a fire, so this is a keepsake for you or your friend, although should you wish - the certificate does come complete with a message box," it said.

The names will, however, be displayed on the "roach board" at the cockroach enclosure at HCC. 

So go ahead, christen a cockroach online; make this Valentine's Day a little less dreary!

