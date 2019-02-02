Two Key fact-checkers refuse to work with Facebook

By UNI

SAN FRANCISCO: Two leading fact-checking agencies have ended their partnerships with Facebook, striking a significant blow to the network's efforts to fight fake news.

The social network had paid the Associated Press and Snopes to combat its misinformation crisis but both firms confirmed they stopped checking articles at the end of 2018, and will not renew their contracts, a report in BBC said.

Facebook said it was committed to fight fake news and said it would expand its efforts in 2019.

"Fighting misinformation takes a multi-pronged approach from across the industry," a Facebook spokeswoman told the BBC.

"We are committed to fighting this through many tactics, and the work that third-party fact-checkers do is a valued and important piece of this effort," she added.