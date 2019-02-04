Landslide kills at least 11 on Bolivian highway

By Associated Press

AL CHORO: Authorities have said that searchers had recovered 11 bodies from a landslide that buried cars on a highway in the mountains northeast of Bolivia's capital a day earlier.

At least 18 other people were reported injured.

Officials also said new mudslides occurred in the same area as a result of a third day of heavy rains, though there was no immediate word of any casualties.

Tons of earth and mud collapsed on the mountain highway near a spot known as El Choro on Saturday.

Public Works chief Oscar Coca said the bodies had been in two cars that were swept some 200 meters (650 feet) down a canyon.

Heavy rains had been falling for two days and the cars were in a line of vehicles making their way along a muddy patch of road when the mountainside gave way.

Police General Romulo Delgado said the dead included six adults and five minors.