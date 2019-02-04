Home World

No entry for Indian media in Pakistan foreign minister conference at UK parliament 

In the International Conference on r, Kashmir, there was restricted access allowed into what had been projected as an open conference.

Published: 04th February 2019 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 11:47 PM   |  A+A-

Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. (Photo AFP)

By PTI

LONDON: The Indian media was not allowed entry into a global conference, which was projected as an 'open' event, addressed by Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a committee room in the UK House of Commons complex on Monday. The International Conference on Kashmir was billed as an event to express "solidarity" with the people of Kashmir.

Chaired by Rehman Chishti, a Pakistan-occupied Kashmir-born Conservative Party MP, the event was organised by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Pakistan. There was restricted access allowed into what had been projected as an open conference.

India had registered strong opposition over Qureshi being allowed to address such a meeting within the British Parliament complex. The event was attended by Pakistani-origin British MPs and peers, including Khalid Mahmood and Baroness Sayeeda Warsi. British Sikh Labour Party MP, Tan Dhesi, was among the few Indian-origin parliamentarians seen entering the room.

ALSO READ: Pakistan army chief Qamar Bajwa discusses Kashmir issue with senior military officers

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had earlier said that India has "strongly" taken up the issue with the UK and hopes "they do understand our objections to proposed conference and take appropriate action".

In response, the UK government had said Qureshi was not an official guest as he was on a private visit to Britain. "The UK's longstanding position is that it is for India and Pakistan to find a lasting political resolution to the situation in Kashmir, taking into account the Kashmiri people's wishes.

Members of Parliament are independent of the government; it is for individual members to decide who they meet and for what purpose," a Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) source said in reference to the controversial meeting.

The UK event coincided with the "Kashmir Solidarity Day", observed by Pakistan on February 5. A rally is planned at Parliament Square by separatist groups on Tuesday, with UK-based Kashmiri Hindu outfits planning a counter-protest.

"UK Hindus strongly oppose this rally as it is dangerous and threatens the measures to rehabilitate Kashmiri Hindus back to their homeland," said the Indo-European Kashmir Forum, an umbrella body representing Indian community groups.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
International Conference on Kashmir UK Indian media UK Parliament Pakistan event Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp