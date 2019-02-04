Home World

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan​ says Turkey maintains 'low-level' contact with Syria

Recep Tayyip Erdogan's comments are the first time Turkey has confirmed direct low-level talks with Damascus.

Published: 04th February 2019 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2019 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan​

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan​ | AP

By AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said his government maintained "low-level" contact through its spy agency with the Syrian regime despite being one of its most fervent critics.

"The foreign policy is being conducted with Syria at low-level," Erdogan told the state-run TRT television interview.

Erdogan's government fell out with Damascus after its deadly crackdown on popular dissent in March 2011 and ruled out any contact with the regime of President Bashar al-Assad.

Erdogan's comments are the first time Turkey has confirmed direct low-level talks with Damascus.

"Even if it's your enemy, you will not entirely break ties in case you might need them," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey Syria

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp