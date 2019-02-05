1 arrested, arson suspected in Paris fire: prosecutor

By AFP

PARIS: A woman has been arrested over a deadly blaze that killed eight people in Paris and police are treating the fire as a possible arson attack, a prosecutor said Tuesday.

Speaking at the scene, Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said that a woman who lived in the building in rue Erlanger in the wealthy 16th district had been detained by police.

"One person has been arrested. It's a woman. She's currently in custody," Heitz said.

An investigation has been opened into the criminal charge of causing death by arson.

The fire service had previously said that seven people had died, but that the toll could rise further.