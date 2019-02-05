Home World

Meet UK's loneliest dog Hector who is awaiting adoption for over 500 days

Staff and volunteers at an animal charity are desperately trying to find a home for the lurcher, who was rescued in October 2017 over welfare concerns.

Hector the lonely dog. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

LONDON: A dog called Hector has been branded as the 'loneliest dog in Britain' after spending over 500 days at an animal shelter.

A lurcher is a sighthound such as a Greyhound crossed with a terrier, herding breed, or large scenthound.

Lurchers are primarily hunting dogs.

Despite having a small fan club online, he has not left the Little Valley Animal Shelter in Exeter, Devon.

Shelter Manager at the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Jo Evans, said: "Hector is hilarious.

He never fails to make us smile and is a firm favourite with all who meet him.

"He's adored by staff and we can't understand why he is always overlooked.

This big lad has lots of love to give so if you have space in your heart and home then please get in touch," The Sun quoted Evans as saying.

"He's an active boy who is looking for like-minded owners who can take him on plenty of adventures.

He especially loves the beach, and we have learnt he likes to swim," he said.

Hector loves meeting and playing with other dogs out and could live with older children, although he would be best suited to being the only pet in the home.

