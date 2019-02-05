Home World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi support Kashmir separatists

Rallies were held in the Pakistan-controlled sector if the territory with a Pakistani minister saying that the 'jihad' would go on until Kashmir becomes part of Pakistan.

Published: 05th February 2019 11:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2019 11:51 PM   |  A+A-

Indian flag burning

Pakistani protesters burn a representation of an Indian flag during a rally ahead of Kashmir Day in Hyderabad, Pakistan. (AP photo)

By Associated Press

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's prime minister and president on Tuesday offered support for rebels in the Indian part of the disputed Himalayan territory of Kashmir as the country staged rallies marking the annual Day of Solidarity with Kashmir.

Rallies were also held in the Pakistani-controlled sector of the territory while a Pakistani minister declared the struggle of the rebels in Kashmir a jihad, or Muslim holy war, saying it would go on until Kashmir becomes part of Pakistan.

India and Pakistan each administer a part of Kashmir, but both claim the territory in its entirety. Rebels have been fighting Indian rule since 1989, demanding Indian-controlled Kashmir be united either under Pakistani rule or established as an independent country.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi in their statements condemned India for what they said were violations of human rights in the Indian section of Kashmir. They said Pakistan would continue its "diplomatic and moral" support for people living in Kashmir. "The wish of Kashmiri people for freedom cannot be suppressed," Alvi told lawmakers in the Pakistani-controlled part of Kashmir.

In Islamabad, Ali Amin Gundapur, a minister in charge of Kashmir affairs, told a rally that "one day, Kashmir will become part of Pakistan." Army spokesman Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor tweeted that decades of "atrocities by Indian-occupied forces have failed to suppress ever strengthening freedom struggle" of the Kashmiris.

At a rally in Peshawar, protesters burned and stomped on the Indian flag as Pakistani girls in traditional Kashmiri dress chanted anti-Indian slogans.

And at a pro-Kashmir rally in the eastern city of Lahore, Pakistani radical cleric Hafiz Saeed, suspected in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that killed 166 people and also wanted by the U.S., urged followers to stand up against India's crackdown on "unarmed civilians in Kashmir." There was no immediate comment from New Delhi on the statements from Islamabad.

On Sunday, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a day-long visit to the Indian section of Kashmir as separatists there called for a shutdown — shops and businesses closed while thousands of armed government forces and commandos spread out and closed off roads with razor wire and iron barricades to prevent protests and rebel attacks during Modi's visit.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Imran Khan Imran Khan Kashmir Arif Alvi Kashmir Kashmir Solidarity Day Kashmir separatists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp