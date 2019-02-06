Home World

Donald Trump credits himself with averting major war with North Korea

"If I had not been elected president of the United States, we would right now, in my opinion, be in a major war with North Korea," he said during the address that lasted for more than 80 minutes.

Published: 06th February 2019 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., watch, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump gave himself credit for averting a "major war" with North Korea as he touted his achievements during the annual State of the Union address on Wednesday.

Trump raised fears of war with North Korea in 2017 when he threatened to rain "fire and fury like the world has never seen" on the hermit nation because of the threat it posed to the US.

But during his prime-time address, Trump said he would hold a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un later this month in Vietnam.

"If I had not been elected president of the United States, we would right now, in my opinion, be in a major war with North Korea," he said during the address that lasted for more than 80 minutes.

Trump and Kim's meeting last June in Singapore was the first ever between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader.

While Pyongyang has not conducted any atomic or ballistic missile tests since last summer, it has yet to agree to dismantle its nuclear weapons programme.

Since their Singapore summit, Trump and Kim have exchanged letters.

Trump has repeatedly said in recent days that he has a "very good relationship" with the reclusive leader.

The two leaders famously exchanged explosive words in the past, with Trump calling Kim "little rocket man" and saying that continued threats against the US would be "met with fire and fury like the world has never seen".

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Donald Trump North Korea

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp