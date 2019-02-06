Embarrassment for Pakistan, UK government distances from Kashmir event

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In a major embarrassment to Pakistan, the UK government has distanced itself from an event organised by Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Kashmir at the House of Commons.

India has expressed to the United Kingdom, through diplomatic channels, its objection to this anti-India event.

ALSO READ: Indian media not allowed into conference addressed by Pakistan foreign minister in UK parliament

According to sources, the UK has categorically told India that the House of Commons event on Tuesday has nothing to do with the government and there is no shift in the UK’s position on Kashmir. The UK also sees the Pakistan foreign minister's visit as a private affair.

It is believed that due to India‘s behind-the-scene diplomatic efforts, no bilateral meeting took place between Qureshi and his British counterpart.

Pakistan‘s much-hyped Kashmir event turned out to be a damp squib. It is being viewed as a big diplomatic victory for India and a major embarrassment for Pakistan.