'I want a baby' challenge on Twitter gives alarmed boyfriends the jitters

Boyfriends across the globe have been sent into optimum frenzy mode over the past few days by a single text message from their girlfriends. The threatening text simply reads: "I want a baby."

But fret not, boys. This is not a worldwide phenomenon collectively bringing out maternal instincts in all women. We're just having some fun with a Twitter challenge started by @kellicopter.

text your boyfriend “i want a baby” and screenshot the response — kelly (@kelllicopter) January 27, 2019

According to reports, Kelly and her friend were a little tipsy and "talking about babies," when her roommate said 'I'm gonna text my boyfriend and tell him that I want a baby.' Kelly, who thought it would be funny, decided to text her boyfriend the same thing and set off a Twitter rage as well.

The prank went viral on social media, with women posting screenshots of all kinds of responses from panic-stricken boyfriends. While some took it pretty well and said they wanted kids too (oops!), many others brushed it off with some light humour.

Take a look at some of the hilarious responses here:

He sees my tweet notifications pic.twitter.com/JtTX30GPnR — Danielle Benoit (@Exotic_ispunkd) January 27, 2019

So, if you see this message flashing across your screen, don't pack your bags and get on a flight, y'all. It is just a joke!