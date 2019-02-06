Home World

'I want a baby' challenge on Twitter gives alarmed boyfriends the jitters

The prank went viral on social media, with women posting screenshots of all kinds of responses from panic-stricken boyfriends.

The threatening text simply reads: 'I want a baby.' 

Boyfriends across the globe have been sent into optimum frenzy mode over the past few days by a single text message from their girlfriends. The threatening text simply reads: "I want a baby." 

But fret not, boys. This is not a worldwide phenomenon collectively bringing out maternal instincts in all women. We're just having some fun with a Twitter challenge started by @kellicopter

According to reports, Kelly and her friend were a little tipsy and "talking about babies," when her roommate said 'I'm gonna text my boyfriend and tell him that I want a baby.' Kelly, who thought it would be funny, decided to text her boyfriend the same thing and set off a Twitter rage as well.

The prank went viral on social media, with women posting screenshots of all kinds of responses from panic-stricken boyfriends. While some took it pretty well and said they wanted kids too (oops!), many others brushed it off with some light humour.

Take a look at some of the hilarious responses here:

So, if you see this message flashing across your screen, don't pack your bags and get on a flight, y'all. It is just a joke!

