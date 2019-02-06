Home World

Indian and Nepalese officials to meet for trade treaty review on 7 February

While Nepal is likely to discuss issues relating to reducing its growing trade deficit with its southern neighbour, the two countries may discuss ways to solve different non-tariff barriers.

India-Nepal ties

Flags of Nepal (Left) and India. (File photos | PTI)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Officials from Nepal and India would meet on Thursday in Pokhara to review the trade treaty between the two neighbours. This will be the second Nepal-India Joint Secretary-level meeting to review the trade treaty that was signed between the two countries in 2009.

During the two-day meeting, Nepal is likely to raise issues relating to reducing its growing trade deficit with India and increasing its export to the southern neighbour through tariff reduction. "As Nepal's trade deficit with India is growing day by day we will discuss in detail on how to address the issues related to reducing the trade deficit and seek wider access to the Indian market for our products," said Ravi Shankar Saiju, Joint Secretary at Nepal's Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Supply.

Nepal is expected to request India for preferential treatment for export of agricultural products and integration of Nepali manufacturing units to its value chain at the meeting, sources said. The two sides will also discuss possible ways to address different non-tariff barriers in bilateral trade. The first meeting was held in New Delhi in August last year.

