Home World

Karl Marx's tomb in London vandalised in 'hammer' attack

The tomb, which is a Grade-I listed monument and attracts tens of thousands of visitors from around the world every year, now stands with a damaged marble plaque carrying the German thinker's name.

Published: 06th February 2019 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Marx tomb

The tomb of Karl Marx at London's Highgate cemetery (Photo | Twitter/Mayuresh Konnur)

By Online Desk

The tomb of Karl Marx at London's Highgate Cemetery has been vandalised in a suspected hammer attack.

Marx’s original 1883 gravestone, which was incorporated into the monument in 1954, was permanently damaged. The tomb, which is a Grade-I listed monument and attracts tens of thousands of visitors from around the world every year, now stands with a damaged marble plaque carrying the German thinker's name.

Though the cost of the damage is yet to be estimated, the cemetery authorities confirmed over Twitter that they will begin repair efforts soon. 

"Karl Marx's memorial has been vandalised! It looks like someone has had a go at it with a hammer. It's a Grade I-listed monument; this is no way to treat our heritage. @MarxLibrary @HeritageCrime We will repair as far as possible," the Tweet read.

Police officers told media that CCTV footage at the cemetery had given no leads. The caretakers at the cemetery are not sure when the attack occurred. The damage was discovered on Monday.

However, Ian Dungavel, chief of the Friends of Highgate Cemetery Trust, suspects that the attack took place in the evening when there are fewer visitors due to the chilly weather. 

Condemning the incident, he told media that the brutal nature of the attack proved that it was a targeted act. He said the gravestone with Marx's name on it was hit again and again.

"If it is someone who is rabidly anti-Marxist they could do a lot better trying to change people’s opinion rather than just smashing up the monument. That is not going to win any sympathy to the anti-Marxist cause,” The Guardian reported him as saying.

German philosopher, thinker and economist Karl Marx, who is the co-author of the "Communist Manifesto", was born on May 5, 1818.

He arrived in London in 1849 and spent the rest of his life writing his magnum opus “Das Kapital” and many other works. He lived a humble life, supported by his friend Friedrich Engels. Marx died in 1883 at the age of 63 and was originally buried beside his wife Jenny.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karl Marx Karl Marx tomb Karl Marx grave Highgate cemetery London Highgate cemetery Karl Marx tomb vandalised

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp