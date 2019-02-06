Home World

Qatar says committed to labour reform after Amnesty criticism

Doha said it was on course to deliver "lasting" change after the London-based human rights group accused the energy-rich state of "running out of time" to implement reforms before the World Cup.

Published: 06th February 2019 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

DOHA: Qatar said Wednesday it is committed to labour reform following an Amnesty International report that the 2022 World Cup host is failing to stop widespread labour abuse.

Doha said it was on course to deliver "lasting" change after the London-based human rights group accused the energy-rich state of "running out of time" to implement reforms before the World Cup.

"Far from seeing time as running out, the government of the State of Qatar understands further change is needed and we remain committed to developing these changes as quickly as possible, while ensuring they are effective and appropriate for our labour market conditions," a government statement said.

"Practical, efficient and lasting change takes time and that is what we have committed to".

In its report published on Tuesday, Amnesty said that despite reforms brought in by Doha, conditions "for many migrant workers in Qatar remain harsh".

It called on Qatar to properly enforce current labour laws, increase the minimum wage and scrap the "kafala", or sponsorship, system.

This practice ties workers to their employers, restricts their ability to change jobs or leave the country and remains firmly in place, said Amnesty.

It also called for better protection for some 175,000 domestic workers.

Qatar has introduced a series of labour reforms since its selection as World Cup host set in motion a huge construction programme under intense international scrutiny.

It has introduced a monthly minimum wage of 750 riyals (USD 206) and has partially scrapped the exit visa system which required workers to obtain their employers' permission before leaving the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Qatar Amnesty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp