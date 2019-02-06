Home World

Top Iraqi cleric rejects Donald Trump's statements on US troops

Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani is the latest Iraqi official to criticize Trump's remarks made to US media in which he said US troops are needed in Iraq so that America can "watch Iran."

Published: 06th February 2019 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

BAGHDAD: Iraq's most senior Shiite cleric has expressed his criticism of President Donald Trump's recent statement that US troops should stay in Iraq to keep an eye on neighboring Iran.

Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani is the latest Iraqi official to criticize Trump's remarks made to US media in which he said US troops are needed in Iraq so that America can "watch Iran."

Al-Sistani says Iraq rejects serving as a launching pad to harm any other country.

He spoke on Wednesday, during a meeting with UN Iraq envoy Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert at the cleric's base in the city of Najaf.

He says Iraq aspires to have good and balanced relations with all neighbouring countries, without interference in its internal affairs.

Both Iraq's president and prime minister have hit back at Trump's statements.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Iraq Donald Trump Al-Sistani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp