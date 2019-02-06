Home World

Unblocking naked Venus: Facebook OKs museum nudes after all

The Museum of Art and History in Geneva had protested Facebook's citing of nudity concerns to keep the images off.

Published: 06th February 2019 06:29 PM

Facebook logo used for representation.

By Associated Press

GENEVA: It seems Facebook can be friends with a topless Venus after all.

The social media giant said Tuesday it mistakenly blocked a museum in Switzerland from using images of two statues — a marble Venus and a bronze of a nude, kneeling man — to promote an upcoming exhibit.

The Museum of Art and History in Geneva had protested Facebook's citing of nudity concerns to keep the images off. The two statues are part of the exhibit.

(Photos | AP)

Facebook said in an email to The Associated Press: "The ad was inadvertently rejected and is now available again on Facebook. We apologize for the mistake."

The museum says it has been preparing another promotional piece for its "Caesar and the Rhone" exhibit, which focuses on Caesar's conquests in the first century B.C.

Facebook Museum of Art and History in Geneva

