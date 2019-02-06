US hunter pays USD 1.1 lakh to hunt Pakistan national animal Markhor

A US citizen has reportedly paid a whopping USD 110, 000 - the highest ever - to kill a Markhor, Pakistan's national animal.

According to a report published in the 'Dawn' newspaper, Gilgit-Baltistan wildlife department said that Bryn Kinsel Harlan hunted a Flared-horned Markhor from Sassi Harmosh community conservation area.

The hunter was able to hunt a 41-inch markhor trophy, which is considered a good-sized trophy. But this is not the first occasion where a foreigner has paid to hunt.

Last month two American nationals in separate incidents paid more than hundred thousand US dollars to hunt the animal. So far, about 50 wildlife animals have been hunted by foreigners and national hunters in GB under trophy hunting season 2018-19.

Markhor is also known as screw horn goat as it features twisted horns which appear as a screw. In Persian 'Mar' means snake and 'Khor' means eater. which is sometimes interpreted to either represent the species' ability to kill a snake, or as a reference to its corkscrewing horns, which are somewhat reminiscent of coiling snakes.

Once Markhor hunting was completly legal which led to fall in its population to few hundreds. After continous efforts by NGOs like Save Our Species and WCS Pakistan were limited to 12 per year. The species has almost been brought back from the verge of extinction.