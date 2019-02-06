Home World

US hunter pays USD 1.1 lakh to hunt Pakistan national animal Markhor

According to a report published in the 'Dawn' newspaper, Gilgit-Baltistan wildlife department said that Bryn Kinsel Harlan hunted a Flared-horned Markhor from Sassi Harmosh community conservation area

Published: 06th February 2019 04:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2019 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Bryan Kinsel Harlan with his trophy in Sassi village of Harmosh valley. (Photo | Dawn.com)

A US citizen has reportedly paid a whopping USD 110, 000 - the highest ever - to kill a   Markhor, Pakistan's national animal.

According to a report published in the 'Dawn' newspaper, Gilgit-Baltistan wildlife department said that Bryn Kinsel Harlan hunted a Flared-horned Markhor from Sassi Harmosh community conservation area.

The hunter was able to hunt a 41-inch markhor trophy, which is considered a good-sized trophy. But this is not the first occasion where a foreigner has paid to hunt. 

Last month two American nationals in separate incidents paid more than hundred thousand US dollars to hunt the animal. So far, about 50 wildlife animals have been hunted by foreigners and national hunters in GB under trophy hunting season 2018-19.

Markhor is also known as screw horn goat as it features twisted horns which appear as a screw. In Persian 'Mar' means snake and 'Khor' means eater. which is sometimes interpreted to either represent the species' ability to kill a snake, or as a reference to its corkscrewing horns, which are somewhat reminiscent of coiling snakes. 

Once Markhor hunting was completly legal which led to fall in its population to few hundreds. After continous efforts by NGOs like Save Our Species and WCS Pakistan were limited to 12 per year. The species has almost been brought back from the verge of extinction.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Markhor Flare-horned Markhor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Kumbh Mela: Air pollution smothers India’s huge Hindu festival
Gallery
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
Dancers in traditional ethnic clothing perform at a temple fair at Longtan Park in Beijing. (Photo | AP)
Filipino-Chinese usher in Lunar New Year of the Pig
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp