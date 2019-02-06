Home World

Work permit mandatory for Indian workers in Nepal

Until now, as part of special ties between India and Nepal, no permit is required for Indian nationals working in Nepal and vice versa.  

Published: 06th February 2019 04:32 PM

India-Nepal ties

Flags of Nepal (Left) and India. (File photos | PTI)

By ANI

KATHMANDU: Nepal government has made it mandatory for Indian citizens who come to work in Nepal’s industries and other institutions to possess necessary work permits.

Nepal's department of labour and occupational safety on Wednesday has ordered all its labour offices throughout the country to finalise the actual number of Indian workers working in different sectors in the country.

“While inspecting the institutions the number of Indian workers would be updated and if they don’t have a work permit then inform the institution to take the work permit is directed hereby,” the letter signed by Prashant Shah, department’s Industry Inspector states.

The government's move could be considered as a part of its efforts to secure the open border that Nepal shares with India.

Last month, the Nepal Rastra Bank banned the circulation of Indian currency notes of Rs 200, Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 in the country.  

So far, there has been no formal response from the Indian government on this development.

