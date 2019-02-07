Brazil dam collapse death toll rises to 150

By Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO: Authorities in Brazil say the death toll from a dam collapse in the city of Brumadinho has risen to 150.

Minas Gerais state civil defense spokesman Lt. Col. Flavio Godinho said Wednesday that 182 people are still listed as missing.

No one has been found alive since January 26, the day after a large reservoir containing mining waste was breached.

But the state fire department in charge of search-and-rescue efforts denied suggestions that its mission was coming to an end.

The reddish-brown mud that broke the dam destroyed everything in its ensuing path.

It is now moving down the Paraopeba River and has contaminated water resources used by dozens of municipalities.

A top Brazilian institute warned Tuesday of a possible health crisis if authorities did not help rural communities.