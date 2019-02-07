Home World

Eminent Indian-American philanthropist Gurinder Singh Khalsa announces entry into politics in US

Indianapolis-based Khalsa, 45 on Wednesday announced that he will run for City Council of Fishers.

Gurinder Singh Khalsa. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Eminent Indian-American philanthropist and entrepreneur Gurinder Singh Khalsa, who was recently conferred with the prestigious Rosa Parks Trailblazer award for his campaign that forced the authorities in the US to change their policy towards turban of the Sikh community, has announced his decision to enter electoral politics in America.

"An interest in public policy based on my past experiences along with the desire to give back to my community are among the prevailing factors as to my decision to run for office," Singh told his supporters in Indianapolis.

A resident of the Fishers community in Indiana for over a decade, Khalsa is a prominent business leader, entrepreneur and philanthropist who has worked with public service leaders and organisations across the state and nation.

"I want to be a part of giving back through public service," he was quoted as saying in a statement.

Asked why he decided now was the time to run for council, Singh responded, "I have met many trailblazers who have made a difference in the lives of others through their work in public service."

"My experience in business operations and the ability to bring a new voice to the table as we strive for forward-thinking visions and goals for the community will be an asset for Fishers," he added.

Singh said he desires to invest in the very community that provided him with the same opportunities which have contributed to his success as a community leader.

"I desire to invest my time in Fishers - working towards collaborating with others as we address the fast-paced growth of our community and inspiring others to get involved with the community, as well," Singh said.

"My values center on the growth of our community and the voice of our community," he reiterated.

Last month, Khalsa received the prestigious Rosa Parks Trailblazer award because of his courage and integrity displayed in May 2007 when he was asked to remove his turban while attempting to board a flight in Buffalo, New York.

Following this incident, he worked towards bringing the issue to the attention of the US Congress, which later resulted in headgear policies being changed in airports nationwide.

As a result, Sikhs can now wear their turban through airport security in the US.

Indian-American philanthropist Gurinder Singh Khalsa US Politics

