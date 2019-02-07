Home World

PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif to be indicted in corruption case on February 18

He is accused of allegedly cancelling the contract of a successful bidder in the scheme and awarding the same to his favourite firm.

Published: 07th February 2019 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

PML-N, Shahbaz Sharif

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently in a jail for his alleged role in a housing scheme scam, will be indicted on February 18 in the case, a media report said Thursday.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had taken 67-year-old Sharif, the younger brother of jailed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, into custody on October 5 in the Rs 14 billion Ashiana-i-Iqbal housing project scam.

He is accused of allegedly cancelling the contract of a successful bidder in the scheme and awarding the same to his favourite firm.

During Thursday's proceedings of the case in the accountability court, the court inquired why Sharif was not present, stating whether he was ill or had a PAC meeting, the Geo TV reported.

A police officer informed the court that Sharif was not well and also had a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in Islamabad.

ALSO READ | Son of PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif  summoned in graft case

At this the court stated that the police were just guardians and it was the state which was answerable on who had allowed Sharif to stay in Islamabad, adding that he was not granted the right to a medical so he wouldn't appear in court, the channel said.

NAB prosecutor said it was not the bureau's responsibility to present Sharif but rather the police.

Sharif's lawyer informed the court that his client had an issue with his backbone and his doctor had advised him against long journeys.

The judge hearing the case said Sharif was supposed to be indicted in the case today, to which the lawyer replied that there was no such order.

The court ordered for Sharif to be present at all cost during the next hearing.

The judge added that Sharif could end the meeting and come, and if he was ill he can take an air ambulance.

The judge informed Sharif's counsel that his client would be indicted during the next hearing and there will be no excuses acceptable on his absence.

The hearing of the case was adjourned will February 18.

Sharif served as the chief minister of the politically crucial Punjab province from 2013 to 2018.

He became PML-N president after his elder brother was barred from holding the top party position and public posts.

Meanwhile, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that Sharif should resign from the post of PAC chairman.

He said the government believed that Sharif was using PAC as a shield against corruption cases initiated against him.

"Sharif should step down and face corruption cases against him."

Sharif was elected unopposed as PAC chairman on December 22 last year after months of wrangling between the ruling party and the opposition parties.

PAC is the apex parliamentary watchdog that oversees the audit of revenues and expenditures of the government and is considered to be the parliament's most powerful and important committee.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Muslim League National Accountability Bureau Shehbaz Sharif pakistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp