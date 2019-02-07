Home World

Room for leap forward in Indo-Pak trade in absence of violence: Bisaria

The Indo-Pak ties strained after the terror attacks by Pakistan-based terrorists in 2016 and India's surgical strikes inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Published: 07th February 2019 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2019 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Indian flag, Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (File | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: There is room for a leap forward in trade between India and Pakistan in an atmosphere free of distrust and violence, India's High Commissioner here has said, insisting that humanitarian and trade exchanges between the two countries must continue despite "roadblocks".

India follows a neighbourhood first policy to engage for mutual benefit with its neighbours and thus its relationship with Pakistan is of key importance, High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria wrote in an article for Diplomatic News Agency (DNA) and Centreline journal, which is a sister publication of DNA.

"It is uniquely challenging. Both countries share deep historical, cultural, linguistic, religious and ethnic bonds. They face similar economic challenges", he said.

Bisaria said despite "roadblocks", humanitarian and trade exchanges between the two countries must continue.

The Indo-Pak ties strained after the terror attacks by Pakistan-based terrorists in 2016 and India's surgical strikes inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The ties further nose-dived in 2017 with no bilateral talks taking place between them.

India has been maintaining that terror and talks cannot go together.

India remains a popular destination for medical tourists from Pakistan while thousands of members of divided families visit each other.

According to a recent World Bank report, trade potential between the two countries stands at USD 37 billion per annum, he said.

"Our common enemies remain poverty, illiteracy and disease and not each other," Bisaria said, adding in the long run only sustained peace and shared progress will allow India and Pakistan to focus better on their domestic objectives of prosperity.

He further said while the present trade between the two countries stands at around USD 2 billion, there is room for a leap forward once barriers are broken, in an atmosphere free of distrust and violence.

Bisaria said that humanitarian initiatives occupy an important place in building trust between the two countries and the Kartarpur Corridor is one such initiative.

To commemorate the 550th Birth Anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in 2019, the two countries have agreed to build a 'corridor of faith', with modern facilities for smooth visits of Sikh pilgrims from India to the holy shrine at Kartarpur Sahib.

"I am certain this vision will drive the relationship between India and Pakistan," he said.

"It is possible to achieve inclusive economic growth, without sacrificing democracy and diversity, without compromising on the values of pluralism and tolerance, which are the core values of our society," said Bisaria.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
High Commissioner India-Pakistan Diplomatic News Agency

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch James Cameron's 'Alita: Battle Angel' premiere
Wilson Menashi
Meet the 84-year-old 'Octopus Whisperer'
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp