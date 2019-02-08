Home World

Australian parliament computer network breached

Officials declined to comment on the nature of the cybersecurity breach, but said there was no initial evidence that data had been accessed.

By AFP

SYDNEY: Australia's parliament revealed Friday that its computer network had been compromised by an unspecified "security incident" and said an investigation was underway.

"Following a security incident on the parliamentary computing network, a number of measures have been implemented to protect the network and its users," parliamentary authorities said in a statement.

"We have no evidence that this is an attempt to influence the outcome of parliamentary processes or to disrupt or influence electoral or political processes," a statement said.

"Our immediate focus has been on securing the network and protecting data and users."

All parliamentary passwords were reset as a precaution.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had been briefed on the matter, adding: "There is no suggestion that government departments or agencies have been the target of any such incursion."

The Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) confirmed it was working with the parliament in response to the attack, a move that indicates that sophisticated actors may be involved.

National broadcaster ABC reported intelligence agencies were looking into whether China or another foreign government could be behind the attack.

"ASD and its Australian Cyber Security Centre will continue to work with (Parliament) to understand the full extent of this network compromise," and ASD spokesperson told AFP.

"Meanwhile, the necessary steps are being taken to mitigate the compromise and prevent any harm."
 

