Emergency declared on Indonesian island after volcanic eruption

Published: 08th February 2019 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Mount Karangetang is partially covered by volcanic smoke as it spews on Siau Island, North Sulawesi, Indonesia, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. The 1,784-meter (5,853-foot) volcano, which currently is on its second-highest alert level, started erupting and spitting clouds of gas and lava on Sunday. (Photo | )

By IANS

JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities have declared a state of emergency on Siau island following the continuous eruption of a volcano, which has caused the evacuation of over 100 people, officials said on Friday.

The government in Siau Tagulandang Biaro (Sitaro) municipality, located to the north of Sulawesi island, took the decision on Thursday night after lava flows from the Karangetang volcano cut off roads to the settlements of Batubulan and Beba, in the northwest of the island, which currently can only be accessed by sea, according to a statement by the Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center (PVMBG).

Due to difficulty in accessing the two villages because of high waves and strong winds, the regional government of Sitaro plans to open one access route, Efe news reported. Security forces are working to open up a route to the villages.

The PVMBG has set up a four-km security perimeter around the crater and another of 500 metres either side of the lava flows.

Activity at the 1,974-metre high Karangetang volcano increased in November, and eruptions have intensified in recent days especially affecting the western and northwestern sides, leading to the displacement of 132 people from Niambangen village.

This is one of the most active volcanoes out of the total of 127 in Indonesia - although most of the volcanoes have been classified under the minimum alert level - and its last round of eruptions occurred in 2016.

The Indonesian archipelago sits within the so-called Pacific "Ring of Fire," an area of great seismic and volcanic activity that is shaken by thousands of tremors every year, most of small magnitudes.

