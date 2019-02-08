Home World

Fire in Brazil kills at least 10 in Flamengo youth football facility: reports

The pre-dawn blaze in Rio de Janeiro hit a building that housed youth-category players aged 14 to 17, TV Globo said.

Published: 08th February 2019 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Fire

For representational purposes

By PTI

RIO DE JANEIRO: Fire swept through a training facility for Brazil's most popular football club Flamengo Friday, killing at least 10 people, news outlets said.

The pre-dawn blaze in Rio de Janeiro hit a building that housed youth-category players aged 14 to 17, TV Globo said.

It broadcast aerial footage of the fire, which it said had been brought under control.

The fire broke out at 5 am in the Vargem Grande district of Rio in a modern facility where the top-flight professional Flamengo squad also trains, the news website G1 said.

That main team had been due to practice at the facility later in the morning.

Flamengo is Brazil's most popular club in the football-crazed nation.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Brazil football team Rio de Janeiro Flamengo football club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp