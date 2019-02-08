Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif shifted back to jail from hospital after six days

By PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is serving a seven-year imprisonment in a corruption case, is sent back to jail from the hospital in Lahore where he spent six days.

"Mian Sahib has been sent back to Kot Lakhpat Jail (Lahore) on his request as the government was showing non-serious attitude towards his health issues," Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of Sharif, told reporters outside the hospital here on Thursday.

She said Sharif, 69, had been in the Services Hospital since last Saturday but the government was making fun of his health condition. "Everyone knows that he has heart issues but despite this the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is shifting him to one hospital to another. There was no heart specialist at the Services Hospital exposing his life at risk," she lamented and warned if anything happened to her father because of his poor health Prime Minister Imran Khan's government will be responsible.

Sharif was shifted to the Services Hospital from Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore on Saturday last on the recommendations of the third special medical board.

The fourth medical board at the Services Hospital said Sharif's treatment is possible in any specialised cardiac health facility in Pakistan. "We examined Sharif and carried out his tests related to blood count, hormones, radiology, heart, kidneys, brain and eyes.

ALSO READ: PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif to be indicted in corruption case on February 18

He also underwent CT scan, ultrasound and Colour Doppler tests at the Services Hospital Lahore. "After examining all results, the medical board has reached a unanimous decision that Sharif needs some kind of cardiac intervention. For the purpose he should be shifted to a cardiac institute," said the head of the medical board at the Services Hospital, Professor Dr Mahmood Ayaz.

He said Sharif had heart issues because of his previous history of some diseases, including high blood pressure, diabetes and kidney problem. "According to the findings of the board, Sharif is facing some problems in blood supply of heart veins that must be addressed by cardiac specialists. We had engaged some cardiac specialists who examined the patient and his test reports and suggested little change in Sharif's medicines," Dr Ayaz said.

He said the board has recommended to the Punjab government that Sharif should be thoroughly examined by cardiologists for his cardiac complications. Sharif's PML-N has demanded to allow his treatment in London. The PML-N's request has generated speculations that it is keen to strike a deal with the government.