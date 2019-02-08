Pakistan closes school being run in old Hindu temple to open it for worship

By PTI

PESHAWAR: Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government has closed a primary school being run in an old Hindu temple, paving the way for the minority community to worship at the site.

The students of the school will be enrolled into nearby schools, the education department said. Officials said that the temple has been handed over to the Hindu community. The Hindus have now been allowed to worship at the temple, the officials said.