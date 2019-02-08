Home World

Pakistan team to visit India to finalise modalities facilitating pilgrims visiting Kartarpur

The Ministry of External Affairs said that India has proposed technical level discussions between both sides without waiting for discussion on the modalities.   

Sikh pilgrims at the shrine for Guru Nanak Dev in Kartarpur, Pakistan ( Photo | The Coversation.com)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A team from Pakistan will visit India next month to discuss and finalise the modalities for facilitating the visit of pilgrims through the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that India has also proposed technical-level discussions between the engineers on both sides without waiting for discussions on the modalities.

Last month, India shared with Pakistan the coordinates of the crossing point of the proposed Kartarpur corridor which will link Baba Nanak village in Punjab to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Narowal in Pakistan.

Pakistan had said it shared a draft agreement on the Kartarpur Corridor with India and invited New Delhi to urgently send a delegation to Islamabad to negotiate and finalise the proposal. Both sides are yet to finalise the modalities of travel of the Indian pilgrims to the Gurudwara.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on November 26 last year laid the foundation stone for the Kartarpur corridor in Gurdaspur district. Two days later, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan laid the foundation stone for the corridor at Narowal, 125 km from Lahore.

The decision to build the corridor - from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to the International Border - was taken by the Union Cabinet on November 22. The corridor was a long-pending demand of the Sikh community. Pakistan has committed to open the corridor in November on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

