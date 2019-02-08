Home World

US Supreme Court blocks Louisiana abortion law

The law would require doctors at Louisiana's abortion clinics to have admitting privileges at a hospital less than 50 kilometers away.

Published: 08th February 2019 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2019 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

US Supreme Court

US Supreme Court (File | AP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court on Thursday blocked a Louisiana law that critics say would limit access to abortion in the southern state.

The decision was made by a narrow majority -- 5 votes to 4 -- with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the court's progressive justices to block the legislation, which would have taken effect Friday. 

It was considered a test for the high court, swung to the right under President Donald Trump.

The law would require doctors at Louisiana's abortion clinics to have admitting privileges at a hospital less than 50 kilometers (30 miles) away.

According to pro-choice advocates, that is too restrictive -- leaving only one doctor able to perform the procedure in the whole state.

But the state of Louisiana argued that due to risks of complications, it was vital to be able to transfer patients to neighboring hospitals.

That convinced an appeals court, which after years of hearings, allowed the law to finally come into force this week.

But those challenging it filed an emergency brief in the Supreme Court asking for it to block the law as they sought an appeal.

They argued that even if they were to win later, the impact of the law coming into effect would be irreversible and closed clinics would not be able to reopen.

In doing so, they highlighted a similar law in Texas that the Supreme Court in 2016 found to be unconstitutional.

The law was backed by conservative judges Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh -- both picked by President Donald Trump.

Two years ago, Chief Justice Roberts voted to uphold the law in Texas. But with his vote on Thursday, he brought new balance to the court.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US Supreme Court Louisiana abortion law Louisiana law

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs New Zealand T20I: What worked for the 'Men in Blue' in historic win?
Priyanka Gandhi: Game changer for Congress in UP?
Gallery
The series of images starts off with the newly-sparked romance between Jon Snow and the Mother of Dragons, which has the internet divided into two teams. So which side are you on, 'Ew, not more incest!' or 'Yay, power couple!'? (Photo | Twitter @GameOfThr
Winter is here! 'Game of Thrones' releases season 8 first-look photos 
Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert hit 84 from 43 balls Wednesday to help New Zealand to an 80-run win over India in the first of three Twenty20I. IN PIC: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma walks after being caught by Lockie Fergusson off a Tim Southee delivery. (Photo | AP)
India vs New Zealand: Kiwis hand Rohit Sharma's men biggest T20I defeat in history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp