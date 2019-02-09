Bills to kill green card country cap tabled in U.S.

Ramananda Sengupta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two similar bills aimed at ending the seven per cent cap per country for green cards were introduced in the US House of Representatives and the Senate on Wednesday. If passed, it would help thousands of Indian professionals who otherwise have to wait for almost a decade for this card which gives them permanent residency and permission to work in the US, though with no voting rights.

Removing the cap has been a long-standing demand of US majors like Google and Walmart.

In the Senate, Democratic Senator Kamala Harris and Republican Senator Mike Lee introduced the Bill called the Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act.

A similar Bill was tabled in the US House of Representatives by the Chair and Ranking Member of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration and Citizenship, and Congressmen Ken Buck and Zoe Lofgren. To become law, the Bills need to be approved by the Senate and Congress and then signed by the President.