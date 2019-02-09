Blaming crown prince over Khashoggi murder 'a red line': Saudi Foreign Minister

Home World

Saudi Arabia MOS (Foreign Affairs) Adel al-Jubeir said that it is ridiculous for anyone to dictate Saudi Arabia's leadership on what to do.

By AFP

WASHINGTON: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was "not involved" in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, and blaming him would be crossing "a red line," Saudi Arabia's minister of state for foreign affairs said on Friday.

"For anyone to think that they can dictate what we should do, what our leadership should do, is preposterous," Minister Adel al-Jubeir told reporters in Washington, where many US lawmakers have stated they believe Prince Mohammed is responsible for Khashoggi's killing last year at a Saudi consulate in Istanbul. "Our leadership is a red line," al-Jubeir added.

